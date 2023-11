Tren de Aragua: detienen a 38 presuntos miembros de organización criminal en frontera de Estados Unidos

Over the weekend, USBP arrested 7 hardened criminals trying to enter the U.S.



1) w/ homicide conviction

2) w/ Assault Against Person & Hit & Run

3) Registered Sex Offender

4) El Sal Gang Member

5) Tren de Aragua Gang Member

6) Guatemalan w/ Warrant

7) Weapons Trafficker in Peru pic.twitter.com/ajLa03xBmt