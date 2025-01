Joao Grimaldo cambiaría de aires tras mal momento en Partizán: Gigante de la MLS se interesó en el peruano

🚨EXCLUSIVE🚨



Peru 🇵🇪 international, Joao Grimaldo, is currently on the shortlist of 2 MLS clubs. 🇺🇸



LA Galaxy and San Diego FC have internally expressed interest in the 21 year-old as a loan target for January. 💫



The former Sporting Cristal player is open to a move. Our... pic.twitter.com/QXmlcVz98G