Los "taxis voladores" son una realidad: China autoriza los primeros autos aéreos en el mundo

🚀 EHang's EH216-S eVTOL Operators Obtain Air Operator Certificates ✈️



EHang's EH216-S eVTOL operators, EHang General Aviation and Heyi Aviation, have officially received China's first-ever Air Operator Certificates (OC) for civil pilotless human-carrying aerial vehicles by the... pic.twitter.com/jqX74ETR8A