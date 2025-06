🗞️ 𝙋𝙍𝙀𝙎𝙎 𝙍𝙀𝙇𝙀𝘼𝙎𝙀



The National Sports Commission mourns the tragic loss of members of the Kano contingent in a fatal accident after the 22nd National Sports Festival.



Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, the Kano State Government, and the entire sports... pic.twitter.com/hs6pivbDdX