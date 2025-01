Jan. 27, Boliviana de Aviación (#BoA) Boeing 737-700 (CP-2923) flight #OB648 from Cochabamba, #Bolivia, to Viru Viru, Bolivia, the crew was forced to reject takeoff after experiencing a fire on one of its engines.



