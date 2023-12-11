Globos de Oro 2024: Conoce la lista de los nominados

11/12/2023 / Exitosa Noticias / Entretenimiento / Actualizado al 11/12/2023
Este lunes 11 de noviembre se reveló la lista de los nominados a los 'Globos de Oro 2024'. Como era de esperarse, 'Barbie' y 'Oppenheimer' se han convertido en las películas más taquilleras de este año y, por ello, han recibido un mayor número de nominaciones.
Conoce que la lista de los nominados a los premios más importantes del cine y la televisión después de los Oscar y el Emmy.
Categorías de Televisión/ Golden Globes 2024
Mejor serie de drama
- "1923″ (Paramount+)
- "The Crown" (Netflix)
- "The Diplomat" (Netflix)
- "The Last of Us" (HBO)
- "The Morning Show" (Apple TV+)
- "Succession" (HBO)
Mejor serie musical o de comedia
- "The Bear" (FX)
- "Ted Lasso" (Apple TV+)
- "Abbott Elementary" (ABC)
- "Jury Duty" (Amazon Freevee)
- "Only Murders in the Building" (Hulu)
- "Barry" (HBO)
Mejor serie de edición limitada
- "Beef"
- "Lessons in Chemistry"
- "Daisy Jones & the Six"
- "All the Light We Cannot See"
- "Fellow Travelers"
- "Fargo"
Categorías de Cine/ Golden Globes 2024
Mejor película- Drama
- "Oppenheimer" (Universal Pictures)
- "Killers of the Flower Moon" (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)
- "Maestro" (Netflix)
- "Past Lives" (A24)
- "The Zone of Interest" (A24)
- "Anatomy of a Fall" (Neon)
Mejor película- Comedia o musical
- "Barbie" (Warner Bros.)
- "Poor Things" (Searchlight Pictures)
- "American Fiction" (MGM)
- "The Holdovers" (Focus Features)
- "May December" (Netflix)
- "Air" (Amazon MGM Studios)
Mejor director
- Bradley Cooper — "Maestro"
- Greta Gerwig — "Barbie"
- Yorgos Lanthimos — "Poor Things"
- Christopher Nolan — "Oppenheimer"
- Martin Scorsese — "Killers of the Flower Moon"
- Celine Song — "Past Lives"
Mejor actor- Película drama
- Bradley Cooper — "Maestro"
- Cillian Murphy — "Oppenheimer"
- Leonardo DiCaprio — "Killers of the Flower Moon"
- Colman Domingo — "Rustin"
- Andrew Scott — "All of Us Strangers"
- Barry Keoghan — "Saltburn"
Mejor actriz- Película drama
- Lily Gladstone — "Killers of the Flower Moon"
- Carey Mulligan - "Maestro"
- Sandra Hüller - "Anatomy of a Fall"
- Annette Bening — "Nyad"
- Greta Lee — "Past Lives"
- Cailee Spaeny — "Priscilla"
Mejor actor de reparto- Película drama
- Willem Dafoe — "Poor Things"
- Robert DeNiro — "Killers of the Flower Moon"
- Robert Downey Jr. — "Oppenheimer"
- Ryan Gosling — "Barbie"
- Charles Melton — "May December"
- Mark Ruffalo — "Poor Things"
Mejor actriz de reparto- Película drama
- Emily Blunt — "Oppenheimer"
- Danielle Brooks — "The Color Purple"
- Jodie Foster — "Nyad"
- Julianne Moore — "May December"
- Rosamund Pike — "Saltburn"
- Da'Vine Joy Randolph — "The Holdovers"
Mejor actriz de película de comedia o musical
- Emma Stone, "Poor Things"
- Margot Robbie, "Barbie"
- Natalie Portman, "May December"
- Fantasia Barrino, "The Color Purple"
- Alma Pöysti, "Fallen Leaves"
- Jennifer Lawrence, "No Hard Feelings"
Mejor actor de película de comedia o musical
- Nicolas Cage — "Dream Scenario"
- Timothée Chalamet — "Wonka"
- Matt Damon — "Air"
- Paul Giamatti — "The Holdovers"
- Joaquin Phoenix — "Beau Is Afraid"
- Jeffrey Wright — "American Fiction"
Mejor banda sonora de película
- Ludwig Göransson, "Oppenheimer"
- Robbie Robertson, "Killers of the Flower Moon"
- Mica Levi, "The Zone of Interest"
- Daniel Pemberton, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"
- Jerskin Fendrix, "Poor Things"
- Joe Hisaishi, "The Boy and the Heron"
Mejor película de lengua extranjera
- "Anatomy of a Fall" (Francia)
- "The Zone of Interest" (Reino Unido)
- "Society of the Snow" (España)
- "Fallen Leaves" (Finlandia)
- "Past Lives" (Estados Unidos)
- "Io capitano" (Italia)
Mejor canción original de película
- "What Was I Made For?" by Billie Eilish and Finneas (from "Barbie")
- "Dance the Night" by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt (from "Barbie")
- Addicted to Romance" by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa (from "She Came to Me")
- "Road to Freedom" by Lenny Kravitz (from "Rustin")
- "Peaches" by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker (from "The Super Mario Bros. Movie")
- "I'm Just Ken" by Andrew Wyatt and Mark Ronson (from "Barbie")
Mejor película- Animación
- "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"
- "The Boy and the Heron"
- "Elemental"
- "The Super Mario Bros. Movie"
- "Wish"
- "Suzume"
Mejor guion
- Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, "Barbie"
- Tony McNamara, "Poor Things"
- Celine Song, "Past Lives"
- Christopher Nolan, "Oppenheimer"
- Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, "Killers of the Flower Moon"
- Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, "Anatomy of a Fall"
Estas fueron algunas de las nominaciones de las categorías más importantes de los Globos de Oro 2024.