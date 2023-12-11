RADIO EXITOSA 95.5 FM EN VIVO
¡Temporada de premios!

Globos de Oro 2024: Conoce la lista de los nominados

Descubre si tu serie o película favorita se encuentra nominada a la nueva edición de los 'Globos de Oro'. 'Barbie' y 'Oppenheimer' lideran la lista de nominaciones.

Lista de nominados a los Globos de Oro 2024.
Lista de nominados a los Globos de Oro 2024. (Difusión)

11/12/2023 / Exitosa Noticias / Entretenimiento / Actualizado al 11/12/2023

Este lunes 11 de noviembre se reveló la lista de los nominados a los 'Globos de Oro 2024'. Como era de esperarse, 'Barbie' y 'Oppenheimer' se han convertido en las películas más taquilleras de este año y, por ello, han recibido un mayor número de nominaciones.

Conoce que la lista de los nominados a los premios más importantes del cine y la televisión después de los Oscar y el Emmy.

Categorías de Televisión/ Golden Globes 2024

Mejor serie de drama

  • "1923″ (Paramount+)
  • "The Crown" (Netflix)
  • "The Diplomat" (Netflix)
  • "The Last of Us" (HBO)
  • "The Morning Show" (Apple TV+)
  • "Succession" (HBO)

Mejor serie musical o de comedia

  • "The Bear" (FX)
  • "Ted Lasso" (Apple TV+)
  • "Abbott Elementary" (ABC)
  • "Jury Duty" (Amazon Freevee)
  • "Only Murders in the Building" (Hulu)
  • "Barry" (HBO)

Mejor serie de edición limitada

  • "Beef"
  • "Lessons in Chemistry"
  • "Daisy Jones & the Six"
  • "All the Light We Cannot See"
  • "Fellow Travelers"
  • "Fargo"

Categorías de Cine/ Golden Globes 2024

Mejor película- Drama

  • "Oppenheimer" (Universal Pictures)
  • "Killers of the Flower Moon" (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)
  • "Maestro" (Netflix)
  • "Past Lives" (A24)
  • "The Zone of Interest" (A24)
  • "Anatomy of a Fall" (Neon)

Mejor película- Comedia o musical

  • "Barbie" (Warner Bros.)
  • "Poor Things" (Searchlight Pictures)
  • "American Fiction" (MGM)
  • "The Holdovers" (Focus Features)
  • "May December" (Netflix)
  • "Air" (Amazon MGM Studios)

Mejor director

  • Bradley Cooper — "Maestro"
  • Greta Gerwig — "Barbie"
  • Yorgos Lanthimos — "Poor Things"
  • Christopher Nolan — "Oppenheimer"
  • Martin Scorsese — "Killers of the Flower Moon"
  • Celine Song — "Past Lives"

Mejor actor- Película drama

  • Bradley Cooper — "Maestro"
  • Cillian Murphy — "Oppenheimer"
  • Leonardo DiCaprio — "Killers of the Flower Moon"
  • Colman Domingo — "Rustin"
  • Andrew Scott — "All of Us Strangers"
  • Barry Keoghan — "Saltburn"

Mejor actriz- Película drama

  • Lily Gladstone — "Killers of the Flower Moon"
  • Carey Mulligan - "Maestro"
  • Sandra Hüller - "Anatomy of a Fall"
  • Annette Bening — "Nyad"
  • Greta Lee — "Past Lives"
  • Cailee Spaeny — "Priscilla"

Mejor actor de reparto- Película drama

  • Willem Dafoe — "Poor Things"
  • Robert DeNiro — "Killers of the Flower Moon"
  • Robert Downey Jr. — "Oppenheimer"
  • Ryan Gosling — "Barbie"
  • Charles Melton — "May December"
  • Mark Ruffalo — "Poor Things"

Mejor actriz de reparto- Película drama

  • Emily Blunt — "Oppenheimer"
  • Danielle Brooks — "The Color Purple"
  • Jodie Foster — "Nyad"
  • Julianne Moore — "May December"
  • Rosamund Pike — "Saltburn"
  • Da'Vine Joy Randolph — "The Holdovers"

Mejor actriz de película de comedia o musical

  • Emma Stone, "Poor Things"
  • Margot Robbie, "Barbie"
  • Natalie Portman, "May December"
  • Fantasia Barrino, "The Color Purple"
  • Alma Pöysti, "Fallen Leaves"
  • Jennifer Lawrence, "No Hard Feelings"

Mejor actor de película de comedia o musical

  • Nicolas Cage — "Dream Scenario"
  • Timothée Chalamet — "Wonka"
  • Matt Damon — "Air"
  • Paul Giamatti — "The Holdovers"
  • Joaquin Phoenix — "Beau Is Afraid"
  • Jeffrey Wright — "American Fiction"

Mejor banda sonora de película

  • Ludwig Göransson, "Oppenheimer"
  • Robbie Robertson, "Killers of the Flower Moon"
  • Mica Levi, "The Zone of Interest"
  • Daniel Pemberton, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"
  • Jerskin Fendrix, "Poor Things"
  • Joe Hisaishi, "The Boy and the Heron"

Mejor película de lengua extranjera

  • "Anatomy of a Fall" (Francia)
  • "The Zone of Interest" (Reino Unido)
  • "Society of the Snow" (España)
  • "Fallen Leaves" (Finlandia)
  • "Past Lives" (Estados Unidos)
  • "Io capitano" (Italia)

Mejor canción original de película

  • "What Was I Made For?" by Billie Eilish and Finneas (from "Barbie")
  • "Dance the Night" by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt (from "Barbie")
  • Addicted to Romance" by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa (from "She Came to Me")
  • "Road to Freedom" by Lenny Kravitz (from "Rustin")
  • "Peaches" by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker (from "The Super Mario Bros. Movie")
  • "I'm Just Ken" by Andrew Wyatt and Mark Ronson (from "Barbie")

Mejor película- Animación

  • "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"
  • "The Boy and the Heron"
  • "Elemental"
  • "The Super Mario Bros. Movie"
  • "Wish"
  • "Suzume"

Mejor guion

  • Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, "Barbie"
  • Tony McNamara, "Poor Things"
  • Celine Song, "Past Lives"
  • Christopher Nolan, "Oppenheimer"
  • Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, "Killers of the Flower Moon"
  • Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, "Anatomy of a Fall"

Estas fueron algunas de las nominaciones de las categorías más importantes de los Globos de Oro 2024.

